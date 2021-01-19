SolarWinds (SWI) Surges: Stock Moves 5.2% Higher

SolarWinds Corporation SWI was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $14.43 –$16.12 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen estimate revision of no increase and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

SolarWinds currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

A better-ranked stock in the Computer and Technology sector is Cloudera, Inc. CLDR, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

