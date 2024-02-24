SolarWinds (SWI) Price Target Increased by 7.49% to 15.43

The average one-year price target for SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) has been revised to 15.43 / share. This is an increase of 7.49% from the prior estimate of 14.35 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.62 to a high of 27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.88% from the latest reported closing price of 11.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in SolarWinds. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWI is 0.15%, a decrease of 7.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 161,065K shares. The put/call ratio of SWI is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 61,474K shares representing 36.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thoma Bravo holds 50,091K shares representing 30.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 2,871K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,169K shares, representing an increase of 59.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWI by 42.48% over the last quarter.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. holds 2,480K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 1,635K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,183K shares, representing a decrease of 33.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWI by 63.46% over the last quarter.

SolarWinds Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SolarWinds is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Its products give organizations worldwide-regardless of type, size, or complexity-the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. The company continuously engages with technology professionals-IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)-to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights the company gains from them, in places like its THWACK® community, allow SolarWinds to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Its focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Targeted for MSPs, the SolarWinds MSP product portfolio delivers broad, scalable IT service management solutions that integrate layered security, collective intelligence, and smart automation. Its products are designed to enable MSPs to provide highly-effective outsourced IT services for their SMB end-customers and more efficiently manage their own businesses.

