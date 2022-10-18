SolarWinds (SWI) Moves 9.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

SolarWinds SWI shares rallied 9.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.74. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.8% loss over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price can be attributed to solid spending environment for enterprise networking and 5G infrastructure. This is driving demand for SolarWinds’ products. For 2022, the company expects revenues in the range of $715-$725 million.

This provider of information-technology management software is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -43.2%. Revenues are expected to be $182.3 million, up 0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For SolarWinds, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SWI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

SolarWinds is a member of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. One other stock in the same industry, Kaltura, Inc. KLTR, finished the last trading session 12.4% higher at $1.82. KLTR has returned -17.8% over the past month.

Kaltura, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.08. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +69.2%. Kaltura, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



SolarWinds (SWI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Kaltura, Inc. (KLTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.