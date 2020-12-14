US Markets
SWI

SolarWinds says that 'fewer than 18,000 customers' had software compromised in hack

Contributor
Raphael Satter Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

IT company SolarWinds said Monday that 'fewer than 18,000 customers' had software compromised in a damaging hack that led to intrusions at the Departments of Treasury and Commerce.

Dec 14 (Reuters) - IT company SolarWinds SWI.N said Monday that 'fewer than 18,000 customers' had software compromised in a damaging hack that led to intrusions at the Departments of Treasury and Commerce.

In a statement that provided the first detailed outline of the compromise, SolarWinds said that the hack "was used to compromise the company's emails" and possibly gather other data as well.

The company said it had retained third-party cybersecurity experts to assist in its investigation.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter)

((Raphael.Satter@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWI

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular