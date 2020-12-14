SolarWinds says that 'fewer than 18,000 customers' had software compromised in hack

Dec 14 (Reuters) - IT company SolarWinds SWI.N said Monday that 'fewer than 18,000 customers' had software compromised in a damaging hack that led to intrusions at the Departments of Treasury and Commerce.

In a statement that provided the first detailed outline of the compromise, SolarWinds said that the hack "was used to compromise the company's emails" and possibly gather other data as well.

The company said it had retained third-party cybersecurity experts to assist in its investigation.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter)

((Raphael.Satter@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.