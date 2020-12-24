SolarWinds Releases Updates To Tackle SUPERNOVA Malware - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SolarWinds Corp. (SWI), a provider of IT management software, said Thursday it has released updates in response to the SUPERNOVA malware for all supported versions of SolarWinds Orion Platform products and a fix for customers on unsupported versions of these products.

SolarWinds has recommended that all active maintenance customers of Orion Platform products apply the latest updates related to the version of the product they have deployed, as soon as possible. This excludes customers already on Orion Platform versions 2019.4 HF6 or 2020.2.1 HF2.

For customers who are unable to upgrade at this time, or are running a version prior to 2018.2, SolarWinds said it is providing a script that can be quickly installed by customers to help protect their environment. The script is available on the Security Advisory page.

SolarWinds noted that third parties and the media have publicly reported on a malware, now referred to as SUPERNOVA. Based on the company's investigation, this malware could be deployed through an exploitation of a vulnerability in the Orion Platform.

SolarWinds had provided two hotfix updates on December 14 and 15, 2020, that contained security enhancements, including those designed to prevent certain versions of the Orion Platform products from being exploited in a SUPERNOVA attack.

The company also released similar updates for all other supported versions of the Orion Platform products and a fix for customers on unsupported versions of these products.

