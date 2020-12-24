US Markets
SolarWinds releases update to flagship software after hack

Munsif Vengattil
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO FLORES

SolarWinds Corp said on Thursday it had released an update to fix the vulnerabilities in its flagship network management software, Orion, following a hacking campaign that used the U.S. tech company as a springboard to penetrate federal government networks.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

