SolarWinds releases update to flagship software after hack
Dec 24 (Reuters) - SolarWinds Corp SWI.N said on Thursday it had released an update to fix the vulnerabilities in its flagship network management software, Orion, following a hacking campaign that used the U.S. tech company as a springboard to penetrate federal government networks.
