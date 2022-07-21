SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on SolarWinds is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0082 = US$36m ÷ (US$4.8b - US$411m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, SolarWinds has an ROCE of 0.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 12%.

NYSE:SWI Return on Capital Employed July 21st 2022

In the above chart we have measured SolarWinds' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for SolarWinds.

What Does the ROCE Trend For SolarWinds Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that SolarWinds is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 0.8% on its capital. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

Our Take On SolarWinds' ROCE

To sum it up, SolarWinds is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And since the stock has fallen 36% over the last three years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for SolarWinds that we think you should be aware of.

