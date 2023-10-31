SolarWinds (FRA:0OIA) Price Target Increased by 22.11% to 14.14

The average one-year price target for SolarWinds (FRA:0OIA) has been revised to 14.14 / share. This is an increase of 22.11% from the prior estimate of 11.58 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.68 to a high of 26.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.32% from the latest reported closing price of 8.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in SolarWinds. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0OIA is 0.18%, an increase of 34.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 160,993K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 61,474K shares representing 37.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thoma Bravo holds 50,091K shares representing 30.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harbourvest Partners holds 3,720K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,480K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. holds 2,480K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

