SolarWinds Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Investors in SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.1% to close at US$16.19 following the release of its annual results. Revenues were US$1.0b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.50, an impressive 342% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:SWI Earnings and Revenue Growth March 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for SolarWinds from nine analysts is for revenues of US$1.04b in 2021 which, if met, would be an okay 2.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plunge 94% to US$0.033 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.08b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.19 in 2021. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a pretty serious reduction to earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target fell 11% to US$17.27, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading valuation estimates. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on SolarWinds, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$22.00 and the most bearish at US$14.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that SolarWinds' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 2.3%, compared to a historical growth rate of 11% over the past three years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 13% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than SolarWinds.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for SolarWinds going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that SolarWinds is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are concerning...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.