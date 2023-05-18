SolarWinds Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SWI

In trading on Thursday, shares of SolarWinds Corp (Symbol: SWI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.94, changing hands as high as $9.12 per share. SolarWinds Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.51 per share, with $12.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.06.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.