Solartech International Announces New Share Options

Solartech International Holdings Limited has issued 11,870,000 share options to directors and employees as part of its share option scheme, with an exercise price set at HK$0.44 per share. The options are valid from May 27, 2024, to May 26, 2027, and cover approximately 6.74% of the company’s issued share capital for employee grants. The granting aims to incentivize and retain key personnel within the company.

