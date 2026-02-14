Solaris Stock Is Up 100% This Past Year, and One Fund Is Betting $29 Million on More Growth

Key Points

Ranger Investment Management bought 197,073 Solaris shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $9.53 million based on average quarterly pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $11.62 million, reflecting both share additions and price movement..

The post-trade position stood at 623,213 shares valued at $28.65 million.

Solaris stake now equals 1.97% of AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On February 13, 2026, Ranger Investment Management, L.P. disclosed a buy of 197,073 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI), an estimated $9.53 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 13, 2026, Ranger Investment Management, L.P. increased its holding in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 197,073 shares. The estimated transaction value was $9.53 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The quarter-end value of the Solaris position increased by $11.62 million, a figure that includes both the share additions and stock price movement.

What else to know

Ranger’s action was a buy, raising its Solaris position to 1.97% of 13F assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:PEGA: $54.40 million (3.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:LGND: $51.05 million (3.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:ADMA: $41.97 million (2.9% of AUM) NYSE:AGX: $36.62 million (2.5% of AUM) NYSE:EE: $34.24 million (2.3% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, Solaris shares were priced at $51.47, up 92.6% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 79.7 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/12/26) $51.47 Market capitalization $4.30 billion Revenue (TTM) $538.80 million Net income (TTM) $38.08 million

Company snapshot

Solaris Energy Infrastructure designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators, including all-electric well completion systems and inventory management software.

The company generates revenue through the sale of equipment, technician support, logistics services, and transloading and storage solutions for the energy sector.

It serves exploration and production companies, as well as oilfield services providers in the United States.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure is a Houston-based provider of equipment and logistics solutions for the oil and gas industry, with a focus on automation and operational efficiency. The company leverages proprietary technologies such as Railtronix and all-electric systems to support well completion and material handling for upstream operators. Its integrated approach and specialized offerings position Solaris to address evolving needs in the energy infrastructure market.

What this transaction means for investors

Energy infrastructure tied to data centers and electrification is no longer a niche trade. It is becoming a capital allocation theme. Solaris delivered $167 million in third-quarter revenue, up 12% sequentially, with net income of $25 million and $0.31 per diluted share. Total Adjusted EBITDA reached $68 million, also up 12% sequentially. The real engine is Power Solutions, where revenue jumped 39% sequentially to $105 million and segment Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $58 million.



Management raised fourth-quarter Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $65 million to $70 million and initiated first-quarter 2026 guidance of $70 million to $75 million. Meanwhile, the company issued $748 million of 0.25% convertible notes to fund expansion and repaid a $325 million term loan, leaving debt attributable to Solaris at about $497 million as of quarter end.



At 2% of portfolio assets, this position now rivals some core mid-cap holdings, and compared with larger stakes in software and biotech names like Pegasystems and Ligand, Solaris adds exposure to a different growth vector. Shares are up close to 100% over the past year. That momentum reflects execution. Long-term investors should watch fleet expansion toward 2,200 MW and whether cash generation keeps pace with ambitious capital spending.

