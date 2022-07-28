Solaris Oilfield (SOI) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. SOI is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 1, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, SOI surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It beat the consensus estimates in two of the prior four quarters, missed once and met once, the average earnings surprise being 76.8%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share of 13 cents has witnessed no revisions over the past 60 days. The estimated figure suggests an improvement of 533.3% from the prior-year reported number.

The consensus estimate for second-quarter revenues of $65.7 million indicates an 86.8% increment from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider

The pricing scenario of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was considerably higher in the second quarter of this year compared to the year-ago period. Per data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the monthly WTI crude spot prices for this year’s April, May and June were $101.78 per barrel, $109.55 per barrel and $114.84 per barrel, respectively. The commodity prices were higher than last year’s prices of $61.72 per barrel, $65.17 per barrel and $71.38 per barrel, respectively. The significant crude price improvement was primarily supported by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Higher oil price is likely to have aided exploration and production activities, possibly driving demand for oilfield services. Being a provider of innovative and cost-effective oilfield products, services and infrastructure, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is likely to have witnessed a favorable business scenario in the second quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 13 cents per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

