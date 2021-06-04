Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's (NYSE:SOI) Dividend Will Be US$0.10

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.'s (NYSE:SOI) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.10 per share on 25th of June. The dividend yield will be 3.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 13.1% based on recent performance. While this means that the company will be unprofitable, we generally believe cash flows are more important, and the current cash payout ratio is quite healthy, which gives us comfort.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The dividend has gone from US$0.40 in 2019 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.42. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.5% a year over that time. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's earnings per share has shrunk at 13% a year over the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

