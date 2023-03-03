Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure said on March 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.64%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.09%, the lowest has been 2.11%, and the highest has been 9.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.41 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.86% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is $14.59. The forecasts range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 53.86% from its latest reported closing price of $9.48.

The projected annual revenue for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is $437MM, an increase of 36.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOI is 0.11%, an increase of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 27,817K shares. The put/call ratio of SOI is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,479K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOI by 19.00% over the last quarter.

RK Capital Management holds 1,334K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares, representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOI by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,295K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares, representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOI by 76.72% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1,268K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOI by 3.55% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,259K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares, representing an increase of 28.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOI by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) manufactures and rents mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris' patented mobile proppant and chemical systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States.

