Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SOI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SOI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.74, the dividend yield is 5.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SOI was $7.74, representing a -49.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.18 and a 72% increase over the 52 week low of $4.50.

SOI is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). SOI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.01. Zacks Investment Research reports SOI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -99.05%, compared to an industry average of -26.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SOI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

