Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SOI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SOI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SOI was $14.02, representing a 5.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.32 and a 211.56% increase over the 52 week low of $4.50.

SOI is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). SOI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.03. Zacks Investment Research reports SOI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 124.44%, compared to an industry average of 21.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SOI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SOI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SOI as a top-10 holding:

Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DEEP with an increase of 46.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SOI at 1.22%.

