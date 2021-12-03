Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2021

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SOI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that SOI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.73, the dividend yield is 6.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SOI was $6.73, representing a -55.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.08 and a 5.34% increase over the 52 week low of $6.39.

SOI is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company (GE) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). SOI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.11. Zacks Investment Research reports SOI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.89%, compared to an industry average of 23.2%.

