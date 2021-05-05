Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Just Released Its First-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

The first-quarter results for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. It looks like a positive result overall, with revenues of US$29m beating forecasts by 2.9%. Statutory losses of US$0.04 per share were roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:SOI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure are now predicting revenues of US$126.9m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a major 51% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$126.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.02 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a EPS estimates.

There's been no real change to the consensus price target of US$11.94, with Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure seemingly executing in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure at US$14.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$10.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 74% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 3.6% annual decline over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.7% per year. Not only are Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.