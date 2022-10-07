Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Appear To Be Mixed : Is There A Clear Direction For The Stock?

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 14% over the last week. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is:

5.4% = US$17m ÷ US$305m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.05 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's Earnings Growth And 5.4% ROE

At first glance, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 6.8% either. For this reason, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's five year net income decline of 24% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Next, when we compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 4.6% in the same period, we still found Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's performance to be quite bleak, because the company has been shrinking its earnings faster than the industry.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's low three-year median payout ratio of 17% (or a retention ratio of 83%) over the last three years should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings to fuel its growth but the company's earnings have actually shrunk. The low payout should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings and consequently, should see some growth. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has been paying dividends over a period of four years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is preferred by the management even though earnings have been in decline. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 35% over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's future ROE will rise to 17% even though the the company's payout ratio is expected to rise. We presume that there could some other characteristics of the business that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's performance. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

