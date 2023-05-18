Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - (SOI) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - said on May 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 6, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.58%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.22%, the lowest has been 2.11%, and the highest has been 9.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.39 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.98 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOI is 0.09%, a decrease of 8.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.28% to 26,856K shares. The put/call ratio of SOI is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.43% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - is 12.34. The forecasts range from a low of 9.60 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 56.43% from its latest reported closing price of 7.89.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - is 437MM, an increase of 26.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,405K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,259K shares, representing an increase of 10.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOI by 86.60% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,269K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOI by 81.90% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1,201K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,268K shares, representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOI by 17.67% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 1,119K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOI by 87.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 936K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) manufactures and rents mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris' patented mobile proppant and chemical systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.