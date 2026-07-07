Solaris Energy's $55M GESA Deal Expands Power Services Portfolio

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. SEI is taking another major step in expanding its presence in full-cycle power solutions. The company has announced the acquisition of Global Energy Services Alliance (“GESA”) in a transaction valued at approximately $55 million in cash, along with the issuance of nearly 3 million Solaris Energy shares.

The acquisition significantly broadens Solaris Energy’s capabilities by enabling it to offer comprehensive, end-to-end power generation solutions. These services will now extend from power plant installation and commissioning to long-term operations, maintenance, repairs and lifecycle support, strengthening the company's ability to serve an expanding global power market.

GESA Brings Extensive Technical Expertise

GESA was formed through the combination of Baseload Power, a U.S.-based provider of power generation aftermarket solutions, and Pro-Per Energy Services, an international specialist in power plant installation, operations and maintenance.

By integrating GESA's experienced workforce, Solaris Energy gains decades of expertise across multiple power generation technologies, including aeroderivative, industrial, heavy-duty, hydroelectric and steam turbines. This expanded technical talent enhances Solaris Energy’s ability to execute large-scale turnkey projects while supporting customers throughout the operational life of their power assets.

Acquisition Opens New Growth Opportunities for SEI

The deal also expands Solaris Energy’s reach into new domestic and international markets. With GESA's installation, commissioning and operations expertise, the company can now provide services for a wide range of power generation projects, including grid-connected, behind-the-meter and across-the-meter installations.

As investments in power infrastructure continue to accelerate worldwide, Solaris Energy expects the acquisition to position the company to capture growing demand from utilities, industrial customers and third-party power operators seeking reliable lifecycle support.

Financial Benefits Expected to Support Shareholders

Beyond strengthening its operational capabilities, Solaris Energy believes the transaction will improve its financial performance. Management expects the acquisition to be accretive to both earnings and free cash flow per share, making it financially attractive for shareholders.

The purchase will be funded through approximately $55 million in cash, together with the issuance of around three million Class A Solaris Energy shares, allowing the company to invest in long-term growth while maintaining financial flexibility.

Management Sees Long-Term Strategic Value

Solaris Energy described the acquisition as another milestone in its strategy of becoming a recognized full-service power solutions provider.

According to management, combining GESA's specialized technical capabilities with Solaris Energy’s experience in executing large-scale power projects creates opportunities to serve new customer segments while expanding both domestically and internationally. They also highlighted the growing global need for reliable power infrastructure as a key driver of future growth.

What This Means for Solaris Energy

The acquisition of GESA marks a strategic expansion for Solaris Energy as it evolves from a project-focused company into a full-cycle power solutions provider. By adding installation, commissioning, operations and maintenance expertise, the company strengthens its competitive position while opening new avenues for growth. If SEI successfully integrates GESA and capitalizes on rising global power infrastructure investments, the transaction could enhance both the company's long-term earnings potential and its value proposition for customers and shareholders alike.

SEI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Houston, TX-based Solaris Energy provides equipment-based solutions focused on power generation and distribution, along with systems that support oil and gas well completion activities. Currently, SEI carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some top-ranked stocks like Global Partners LP GLP, ARKO Petroleum Corp. APC and Imperial Oil Limited IMO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. It owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLP’s 2026 earnings indicates 113.1% year-over-year growth.

ARKO Petroleum is a fuel distributor in North America that operates through segments like Wholesale and Fleet Fueling. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APC’s 2026 revenues indicates 41.5% year-over-year growth.

Calgary-based Imperial Oil is one of the largest integrated oil companies of Canada, mainly engaged in oil and gas production, petroleum products refining and marketing and chemical business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMO’s 2026 earnings indicates 69.2% year-over-year growth.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.