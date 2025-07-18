Solaris Energy to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc. SEI is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 23, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents, thanks to the growth in activities within Solaris Power Solutions.

Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters and missed in two, with the average surprise being 6.93%. This is shown in the graph below:

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share of 15 cents has witnessed one downward revision and no upward revision in the past seven days. The estimated figure suggests an improvement of 15.4% from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $123.2 million indicates a 66.8% surge from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average spot prices for Cushing, OK, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April, May and June were $63.54, $62.17 and $68.17 per barrel, respectively. Based on the EIA data, the pricing environment was healthier in the first quarter, with average prices of $75.74, $71.53 and $68.24 per barrel for January, February and March, respectively. The same story also applies to natural gas prices.

Although the crude prices were softer in the second quarter of this year, it was still highly favorable for exploration and production activities. With the possibilities of handsome upstream activities in the June quarter, SEI is likely to have witnessed stable demand, although probably weaker than the prior quarter, for its specialized equipment for oil & gas companies. It is to be noted that the equipment is utilized for efficiently managing sand and other raw materials used during the completion of oil and gas wells.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model doesn’t indicate an earnings beat for SEI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That isn’t the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Solaris Energy has an Earnings ESP of +31.03%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: SEI currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

BP plc BP currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.91% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BP is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BP’s earnings is pegged at 66 cents per share, suggesting a 34% decrease from the prior-year reported figure.

Flotek Industries Inc. FTK presently has an Earnings ESP of +28.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Flotek Industries is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTK’s earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share, suggesting a 116.7% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.91% and a Zacks Rank #3.

EOG Resources is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on Aug. 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG’s earnings is pegged at $2.14 per share, suggesting a 32.3% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.