Solaris Energy Q1 Earnings Crush Estimates on Power Growth

Solaris Energy Infrastructure SEI posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, up 120% year over year and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 69.2%. The oilfield equipment and mobile power solutions provider’s revenues were $196.2 million, up 55.3% from the year-ago quarter and above the consensus by 8.5%. Leasing revenues rose to $105.4 million, while service revenues were $90.9 million, reflecting higher scale across operations. By segment, Power Solutions revenues increased to $128.5 million, while Logistics Solutions delivered $67.7 million.



The quarter reflected stronger activity in both businesses, with Power Solutions averaging about 910 MW of capacity earning revenues and Logistics running 104 fully utilized systems. Management also highlighted continued contracting momentum tied to behind-the-meter data center power demand.



Net income was $32.1 million in the quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted EBITDA was $83.6 million, up from $46.9 million in the year-ago period, driven primarily by higher Power Solutions activity levels and a modest lift in Logistics profitability.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

Solaris Expanded Power Footprint With Longer-Dated Contracts

A central theme in the quarter was Solaris’ push toward longer-term behind-the-meter power arrangements for large technology customers. Subsequent to the quarter, on April 24, 2026, the company entered into an agreement to provide more than 600 MW of capacity, including balance of plant, for a 10-year term with a five-year extension option, with deployments expected to begin in late 2026 and scale through 2028.



In its investor materials, Solaris framed its contracted power base as exceeding 2,000 MW across multi-year partnerships with global technology leaders and highlighted a pro forma fleet of 3.1 GW expected to be delivered by the end of 2029.

Solaris Highlighted Balance-of-Plant Upside and Scope Expansion

Beyond just supplying power capacity, management highlighted a “turnkey” approach that includes not only generation but also supporting equipment and services. Recent long-term contracts cover a wider range of needs, such as distribution, storage and other infrastructure. This allows the company to invest more per project and potentially earn higher returns over the life of the contract.



Supporting this outlook, SEI has a strong pipeline of additional projects worth roughly $800 million to over $1 billion. If these are secured and completed, they could generate about $160 million to $200 million in recurring EBITDA.

SEI Raised Near-Term EBITDA Outlook and Updated Capital Items

For the second quarter of 2026, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company raised total adjusted EBITDA guidance to $83-$93 million from $76-$84 million previously, and established third-quarter adjusted EBITDA guidance of $80-$95 million. Solaris also provided non-operational guideposts, including net interest expense of $5-$8 million for second-quarter 2026 and $12-$15 million for third-quarter 2026, and D&A of $32-$35 million for second-quarter 2026 and $35-$38 million for third-quarter 2026.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



On the capital and shareholder return front, Solaris approved a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share payable June 12, 2026, and noted it upsized a previously announced $300 million credit facility to allow up to $500 million of commitments. At quarter-end, cash attributable to Solaris was $337.5 million, while long-term debt attributable to Solaris (net of current portion) was $395.4 million, with a debt-to-capitalization of 26.4%.

Some Key Oilfield Service Earnings

While we have discussed SEI’s first-quarter results in detail, let’s see how some other oilfield service companies have fared this earnings season.



NOV Inc. NOV reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents. The bottom line also decreased 21% from the year-ago quarter’s 19 cents. NOV’s total revenues of $2.1 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2 million but fell 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.1 billion.



The lower-than-expected quarterly earnings of NOV were primarily attributable to conflict in the Middle East, which disrupted logistics, delayed deliveries and increased operational costs. In the first quarter, NOV repurchased approximately 3.5 million shares of common stock for a total of $67 million. The company also returned $33 million in dividends, resulting in a total of $100 million in capital to its shareholders during the quarter.



Oceaneering International OII reported an adjusted profit of 30 cents per share for the first quarter of 2026, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents. Moreover, the bottom line decreased from 43 cents in the year-ago quarter. This was due to lower operating income from its Offshore Projects Group and Integrity Management & Digital Solutions segments.



As of March 31, 2026, Oceaneering had cash and cash equivalents worth $607.5 million and $688.9 million, respectively, along with a long-term debt of about $488.8 million. The debt-to-capitalization was 30.5%. Oceaneering also reported adjusted EBITDA of $83.7 million, a 13.4% decrease year over year.



Liberty Energy LBRT reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted net profit of 6 cents per share, in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents. The outperformance was driven by the company’s focus on technological innovation and strong operational execution. Moreover, Liberty Energy’s bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s profit of 4 cents.



LBRT's revenues totaled $1 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $949 million. The top line also increased from the prior-year quarter’s $977 million by 4%, supported by elevated activity levels. Liberty Energy reported total costs and expenses of $998.9 million in the first quarter, increasing 4.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NOV Inc. (NOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.