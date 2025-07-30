Markets
Solaris Energy Joins NYSE Texas As Founding Member In Dual Listing Move

July 30, 2025 — 09:58 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) has announced the dual listing of its Class A common stock on NYSE Texas, Inc., a newly launched fully electronic exchange based in Dallas.

While Solaris will retain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange and continue trading under the symbol "SEI," the move underscores its deep ties to Texas, where it is headquartered.

Chairman and CEO Bill Zartler emphasized the company's commitment to Texas, noting that many of its stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, and employees, are rooted in the state.

NYSE Group's Chief Development Officer, Chris Taylor, welcomed Solaris as a Founding Member, recognizing its key role in Texas's energy and power sector.

Wednesday, SEI closed at $33.26, down 1.60%, and slipped further after hours to $32.86, down 1.20% on the NYSE.

