Solaris Energy Infrastructure price target raised to $23 from $15 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI) to $23 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm has updated its sum-of-the-parts analysis based on the initial success of the Mobile Energy Rentals business acquisition and a rise in expected asset deployments in 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SEI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.