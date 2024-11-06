Solaris Energy Infrastructure price target raised to $23 from $15 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI) to $23 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm has updated its sum-of-the-parts analysis based on the initial success of the Mobile Energy Rentals business acquisition and a rise in expected asset deployments in 2025.
