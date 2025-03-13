Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) Surges 13.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) shares soared 13.5% in the last trading session to close at $25.24. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 19.3% loss over the past four weeks.

The surge can be attributed to an increased demand for Solaris’ integrated, low-emission power generation assets. These assets can provide reliable, scalable, and low-emission power that can cater to a variety of industries including data centers, oil and gas, and utilities. The boom in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital services has spurred a rapid increase in data center construction and expansion, driving the need for SEI’s advanced solutions that ensure uninterrupted power supply to increase uptime and enhance productivity. Furthermore, SEI’s Logistics division offers key services such as proppant delivery and storage, fluids management systems, and last-mile logistics. As the global demand for oil and gas is expected to rise, these services will see sustained demand, contributing to the company’s bottom line. The increased demand for the company’s scalable power solutions and logistics services have been significant revenue drivers.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -12.5%. Revenues are expected to be $117.07 million, up 72.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 8.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SEI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry. Another stock from the same industry, Oil States International (OIS), closed the last trading session 4.6% higher at $5.03. Over the past month, OIS has returned -11.7%.

Oil States International's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +66.7% over the past month to $0.05. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +266.7%. Oil States International currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.