Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) Soars 10.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) shares ended the last trading session 10.9% higher at $63.19. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.6% gain over the past four weeks.

Solaris Energy’s shares rallied on the last trading day. The bullishness could be attributed to the company announcing a 40% expansion of generation capacity to 3,100 MW and securing a new long-term contract exceeding 500 MW with an investment-grade artificial intelligence and data center customer. The agreement carries an initial term of 10 years starting in 2027, strengthening revenue visibility.

Solaris Energy also enhanced its financial flexibility through a new $300-million credit facility to support expansion. Additionally, the company highlighted potential long-term earnings exceeding $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA and improving contract coverage, reducing cash flow risk. These factors collectively boosted investor confidence in SEI’s growth trajectory and drove the stock higher.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +25%. Revenues are expected to be $177.12 million, up 40.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SEI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. is part of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry. Oil States International (OIS), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.9% higher at $12.26. OIS has returned 26.8% in the past month.

For Oil States International, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +54.5% over the past month to $0.09. This represents a change of +50% from what the company reported a year ago. Oil States International currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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