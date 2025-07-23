Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $11.96 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $6.21 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.63 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 102.1% to $149.33 million from $73.89 million last year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.96 Mln. vs. $6.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $149.33 Mln vs. $73.89 Mln last year.

