Solaris Energy Infrastructure About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SEI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/2/26, Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: SEI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 6/12/26. As a percentage of SEI's recent stock price of $67.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SEI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.71% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEI's low point in its 52 week range is $24.57 per share, with $81.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.50.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SEI makes up 9.71% of the Amplify Samsung US Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: USNG) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding SEI).

In Monday trading, Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc shares are currently down about 2.2% on the day.

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Further SEI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.