Solaris Energy Expands Power Ambitions With $2B Financing

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. SEI has taken a major step toward expanding its power infrastructure business by completing nearly $2 billion in financing transactions. The company announced a combination of a $1.3 billion senior unsecured bond offering and a new $650 million revolving credit facility, giving it significant financial flexibility to support future growth initiatives.

The newly raised capital will primarily help Solaris Energy fund its current capital expenditure commitments while also improving its balance sheet. A portion of the proceeds was used to retire higher-cost debt, leaving the company with approximately $800 million in additional net proceeds. By lowering financing costs and strengthening liquidity, Solaris Energy has positioned itself to capitalize on rising demand for reliable power infrastructure solutions.

Expansion of Existing Power Contract Signals Rising Demand

Alongside the financing announcement, Solaris Energy revealed that it has expanded an existing power contract originally signed in February 2026. The amendment adds another 130 MW to the agreement and significantly broadens the balance-of-plant scope. As a result, the company’s total contracted project investment has increased by more than 60%.

Importantly, the core terms of the agreement remain unchanged, including the 10-year contract duration and an optional five-year extension. The expansion reflects increasing customer demand for scalable behind-the-meter power generation solutions, particularly as industries such as data centers and energy-intensive operations continue to grow rapidly.

SEI Positioned to Benefit From Long-Term Power Demand

Management emphasized that the company’s current growth trajectory is backed by long-term contracted revenue and expanding operational capacity. According to company leadership, nearly two-thirds of Solaris Energy’s 3.1 GW current and on-order capacity is already secured under long-term contracts.

This provides greater revenue visibility and reduces uncertainty around future cash flows. The company believes its combination of secured contracts, strong financing access and operational execution capabilities gives it a competitive advantage in the evolving power infrastructure market.

Data Center Growth Creating New Opportunities for SEI

One of the biggest drivers behind Solaris Energy’s expansion strategy is the rising need for dependable power solutions for data centers and industrial customers. As artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital infrastructure continue to expand globally, electricity demand from hyperscale data centers has surged significantly.

Solaris Energy aims to address this demand through its power generation and distribution solutions. The company’s growing footprint in behind-the-meter power infrastructure allows customers to secure a reliable energy supply while reducing exposure to grid limitations and power shortages.

A Growth Story Backed by Capital and Contracts

The latest financing and contract expansion highlight Solaris Energy’s ambition to scale aggressively while maintaining long-term financial stability. By securing substantial liquidity and expanding customer commitments simultaneously, the company is building a stronger foundation for future earnings growth.

With long-duration contracts, increasing power demand and a strengthened balance sheet, Solaris Energy appears well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing transformation of the energy and digital infrastructure landscape.

SEI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Houston, TX-based Solaris Energy provides equipment-based solutions focused on power generation and distribution, along with systems that support oil and gas well completion activities. Currently, SEI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some better-ranked stocks like APA Corporation APA, Antero Resources Corporation AR and California Resources Corporation CRC, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Houston, TX-based APA is one of the world's leading independent energy companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APA’s 2026 earnings indicates 37.9% year-over-year growth.

Denver, CO-based Antero Resources is an independent explorer, primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil resources in the Appalachian Basin. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AR’s 2026 earnings indicates 153.8% year-over-year growth.

California Resources is an independent energy and carbon management company focused primarily on California. The company operates two reportable segments: oil and natural gas, and carbon management, which it brands as Carbon TerraVault. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRC’s 2026 earnings indicates 35.3% year-over-year growth.

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