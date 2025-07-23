SOLARIS ENERGY Earnings Results: $SEI Reports Quarterly Earnings

SOLARIS ENERGY ($SEI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, beating estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $149,330,000, beating estimates of $125,333,425 by $23,996,575.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SEI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
SOLARIS ENERGY Insider Trading Activity
SOLARIS ENERGY insiders have traded $SEI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TURBINES, INC. J has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $42,284,500.
- WILLIAM A ZARTLER (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $450,100 and 0 sales.
- AJ TEAGUE has made 4 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $98,690 and 0 sales.
- LAURIE H ARGO purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $89,720
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
SOLARIS ENERGY Government Contracts
We have seen $10,589,399 of award payments to $SEI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8511191767!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION: $937,200
- 8510860260!DIESEL FUEL: $165,150
- 8510860061!DIESEL FUEL: $165,150
- 8510860062!DIESEL FUEL: $165,150
- 8510860266!DIESEL FUEL: $165,150
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
SOLARIS ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SEI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/06.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
SOLARIS ENERGY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SEI in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/23/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025
- Northland Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025
- Janney Montgomery Scott issued a "Buy" rating on 02/25/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for SOLARIS ENERGY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SEI forecast page.
SOLARIS ENERGY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SEI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $SEI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- J.R. Weston from Raymond James set a target price of $38.0 on 07/23/2025
- David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 07/21/2025
- Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $41.0 on 07/16/2025
- Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $32.0 on 05/22/2025
- Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $51.0 on 04/30/2025
- Bobby Brooks from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $37.0 on 04/22/2025
- Thomas Meric from Janney Montgomery Scott set a target price of $57.0 on 02/25/2025
