SOLARIS ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $SEI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SOLARIS ENERGY ($SEI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $115,074,602 and earnings of $0.12 per share.
SOLARIS ENERGY Insider Trading Activity
SOLARIS ENERGY insiders have traded $SEI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- W HOWARD JR KEENAN sold 975,000 shares for an estimated $23,407,312
- ENERGY PARTNERS X, L.P. YORKTOWN sold 975,000 shares for an estimated $23,407,312
- RAY N JR WALKER sold 20,511 shares for an estimated $338,431
- WILLIAM A ZARTLER (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $232,300
- JAMES R BURKE sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $133,760
- LAURIE H ARGO purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $89,720
SOLARIS ENERGY Government Contracts
We have seen $10,761,587 of award payments to $SEI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510645682!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION: $208,800
- 8510860062!DIESEL FUEL: $165,150
- 8510860061!DIESEL FUEL: $165,150
- 8510860266!DIESEL FUEL: $165,150
- 8510860260!DIESEL FUEL: $165,150
