SEI

SOLARIS ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $SEI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 26, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

April 26, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

SOLARIS ENERGY ($SEI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $115,074,602 and earnings of $0.12 per share.

SOLARIS ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

SOLARIS ENERGY insiders have traded $SEI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • W HOWARD JR KEENAN sold 975,000 shares for an estimated $23,407,312
  • ENERGY PARTNERS X, L.P. YORKTOWN sold 975,000 shares for an estimated $23,407,312
  • RAY N JR WALKER sold 20,511 shares for an estimated $338,431
  • WILLIAM A ZARTLER (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $232,300
  • JAMES R BURKE sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $133,760
  • LAURIE H ARGO purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $89,720

SOLARIS ENERGY Government Contracts

We have seen $10,761,587 of award payments to $SEI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

