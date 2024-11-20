Solaris announces final steps to complete emigration, appoints Rowlinson as CEO

News & Insights

Solaris Resources (SLSR) announce the final steps to complete its emigration by year-end following the Company’s previous announcement to position the Company to maximize returns for shareholders and protect the interests of stakeholders by aligning with regulators in Ecuador as Warintza completes the permitting process. In connection with the emigration, the Company announces the appointment of Matthew Rowlinson as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective January 1, 2025, to be based in a new office in Zug, Switzerland, with further appointments in this office to follow. Rowlinson most recently served as the Head of Copper Business Development for Glencore (GLNCY). The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Matthew Rowlinson, Mr. Rodrigo Borja, and Mr. Hans Wick to the Company’s board of directors effective January 1, 2025. The Company’s directors in Canada, Mr. Daniel Earle, Ms. Poonam Puri, Mr. Kevin Thomson and Mr. Ron Walsh will resign from their roles on the board effective January 1, 2025.

