Solarig to invest 250 mln euros to build 10 biomethane plants in Spain

MADRID, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Renewable developer Solarig will invest 250 million euros ($274.65 million) to build and operate 10 biomethane plants in Spain, it said on Wednesday.

The facilities are part of a broader plan to build 20 such plants in the country via Solarig's biomethane subsidiary Biorig, it said.

The ten plants, which will be built in the Castile and Leon region and will employ 350 people, will use agricultural and livestock waste as main energy source. The facilities are expected to start entering into operations by the end of 2025.

Spain's green energy has attracted dozens of investors of all sizes in the past few years encouraged by the ambitious government goals though biogas has lagged behind wind and solar.

($1 = 0.9102 euros)

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi, editing by Inti Landauro and Louise Heavens)

