Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (BIT:1SLR) Price Target Increased by 24.35% to 17.98

The average one-year price target for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (BIT:1SLR) has been revised to €17.98 / share. This is an increase of 24.35% from the prior estimate of €14.46 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €9.06 to a high of €26.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.73% from the latest reported closing price of €16.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 7.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SLR is 0.22%, an increase of 15.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.96% to 9,554K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 1,926K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,218K shares , representing a decrease of 15.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SLR by 19.45% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 1,732K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing an increase of 97.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SLR by 1,390.16% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,106K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,163K shares , representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SLR by 50.88% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 684K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SLR by 34.16% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 590K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares , representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SLR by 68.04% over the last quarter.

