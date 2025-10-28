SolarEdge Technologies (WBAG:SEDG) Price Target Increased by 24.26% to 22.10

The average one-year price target for SolarEdge Technologies (WBAG:SEDG) has been revised to € 22,10 / share. This is an increase of 24.26% from the prior estimate of € 17,79 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 5,94 to a high of € 36,72 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.38% from the latest reported closing price of € 23,36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in SolarEdge Technologies. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 8.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEDG is 0.13%, an increase of 38.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.23% to 64,986K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 4,005K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,577K shares , representing a decrease of 14.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 5.32% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 3,717K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares , representing an increase of 98.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 6,069.12% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,517K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,580K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 22.79% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,841K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares , representing an increase of 74.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 300.88% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,529K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares , representing a decrease of 13.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 0.63% over the last quarter.

