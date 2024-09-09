SolarEdge Technologies Unusual Options Activity For September 09

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on SolarEdge Technologies. Our analysis of options history for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 63% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $237,480, and 7 were calls, valued at $345,840.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $19.0 and $30.0 for SolarEdge Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SolarEdge Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SolarEdge Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $19.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $1.7 $1.47 $1.47 $19.00 $113.8K 20 774 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.3 $3.25 $3.25 $25.00 $97.1K 1.8K 504 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.1 $7.0 $7.1 $20.00 $66.7K 165 110 SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.2 $4.1 $4.17 $22.50 $62.9K 460 152 SEDG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.25 $25.00 $55.5K 1.8K 176

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of SolarEdge Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of SolarEdge Technologies Trading volume stands at 1,672,492, with SEDG's price up by 2.0%, positioned at $19.88. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 51 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

