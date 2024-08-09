SolarEdge Technologies Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on SolarEdge Technologies. Our analysis of options history for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 70% of traders were bullish, while 20% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $586,895, and 5 were calls, valued at $256,145.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $65.0 for SolarEdge Technologies during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SolarEdge Technologies options trades today is 466.33 with a total volume of 659.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SolarEdge Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $44.3 $43.8 $43.8 $65.00 $297.8K 1.7K 113 SEDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $43.65 $43.6 $43.6 $65.00 $196.2K 1.7K 45 SEDG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.4 $11.05 $11.4 $15.00 $114.0K 118 100 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.45 $7.3 $7.4 $17.50 $45.1K 34 70 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.85 $3.5 $3.84 $50.00 $38.0K 543 100

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SolarEdge Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is SolarEdge Technologies Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 3,662,066, the SEDG's price is down by -6.65%, now at $21.35. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 82 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $29.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth MKM keeps a Neutral rating on SolarEdge Technologies with a target price of $23. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Sell rating for SolarEdge Technologies, targeting a price of $19. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Hold rating on SolarEdge Technologies with a target price of $27. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Perform rating on SolarEdge Technologies with a target price of $41. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Neutral rating for SolarEdge Technologies, targeting a price of $36.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest SolarEdge Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

