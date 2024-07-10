SolarEdge Technologies Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on SolarEdge Technologies. Our analysis of options history for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $81,380, and 17 were calls, valued at $978,899.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $22.5 to $50.0 for SolarEdge Technologies over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of SolarEdge Technologies stands at 2540.5, with a total volume reaching 4,682.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in SolarEdge Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $22.5 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.45 $4.0 $6.95 $50.00 $208.5K 272 11 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $1.17 $1.11 $1.15 $30.00 $115.0K 1.6K 1.5K SEDG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.3 $11.05 $11.4 $30.00 $114.0K 684 233 SEDG CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $0.73 $0.68 $0.73 $30.00 $66.2K 1.6K 99 SEDG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.6 $7.1 $7.26 $35.00 $52.9K 7.7K 148

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SolarEdge Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of SolarEdge Technologies Trading volume stands at 4,602,335, with SEDG's price up by 7.67%, positioned at $28.93. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 20 days. What The Experts Say On SolarEdge Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $40.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for SolarEdge Technologies, targeting a price of $41. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on SolarEdge Technologies, maintaining a target price of $49. An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Sell rating on SolarEdge Technologies, maintaining a target price of $25. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $59. An analyst from B of A Securities has elevated its stance to Neutral, setting a new price target at $29.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest SolarEdge Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.