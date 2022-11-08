Markets
SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Shares Spike On Q3 Revenue Growth

November 08, 2022 — 09:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) shares are trading more than 18 percent higher on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported a surge in third-quarter revenues.

The quarterly revenue climbed to $836.72 million from $526.40 million a year ago. Wall Street analysts were looking for $856.78 million.

Currently, shares are at $251, up 18.79 percent from the previous close of $211.30 on a volume of 934,636.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SEDG

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter