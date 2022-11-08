SolarEdge Technologies Shares Spike On Q3 Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) shares are trading more than 18 percent higher on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported a surge in third-quarter revenues.

The quarterly revenue climbed to $836.72 million from $526.40 million a year ago. Wall Street analysts were looking for $856.78 million.

Currently, shares are at $251, up 18.79 percent from the previous close of $211.30 on a volume of 934,636.

