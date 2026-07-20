SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) closed at $48.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -9.09% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.19% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.

Shares of the photovoltaic products maker witnessed a loss of 7.89% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 3.6%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SolarEdge Technologies in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 5, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.04, reflecting a 104.94% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $341.66 million, indicating a 18.04% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.05 per share and a revenue of $1.4 billion, representing changes of +102.1% and +18.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SolarEdge Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.68% higher. SolarEdge Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, SolarEdge Technologies is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 984.97. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.81 for its industry.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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