SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) ended the recent trading session at $29.07, demonstrating a -8.76% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.78% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.61%.

The stock of photovoltaic products maker has risen by 68.3% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SolarEdge Technologies in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 7, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.85, showcasing a 52.51% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $273.17 million, up 2.93% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.35 per share and a revenue of $1.1 billion, representing changes of +85.43% and +18.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SolarEdge Technologies. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.13% downward. SolarEdge Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

