SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) closed the most recent trading day at $41.84, moving -3.86% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.83%.

Shares of the photovoltaic products maker have appreciated by 20.59% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.75%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SolarEdge Technologies in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post earnings of -$0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 78.95%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $303.97 million, indicating a 38.49% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion, indicating changes of +109.66% and +18.65%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SolarEdge Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 6.8% increase. As of now, SolarEdge Technologies holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note SolarEdge Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 187.59. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.03 of its industry.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, placing it within the bottom 20% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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