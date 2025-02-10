SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) ending at $14.22, denoting a -0.49% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.

Shares of the photovoltaic products maker witnessed a loss of 2.86% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 0.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SolarEdge Technologies in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 19, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.49, down 61.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $186.25 million, indicating a 41.07% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SolarEdge Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.62% higher. Currently, SolarEdge Technologies is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.