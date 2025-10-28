SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) closed the most recent trading day at $37.84, moving -4.78% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the photovoltaic products maker had gained 5.47% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SolarEdge Technologies in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 5, 2025. In that report, analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post earnings of -$0.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 97.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $333.46 million, up 27.81% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$2.88 per share and a revenue of $1.16 billion, signifying shifts of +87.47% and +25.18%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SolarEdge Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.21% higher. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

