SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) closed the most recent trading day at $298.31, moving -1.86% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the photovoltaic products maker had lost 7% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SolarEdge Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SolarEdge Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $927.83 million, up 41.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.44 per share and revenue of $4.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +58.66% and +30.01%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SolarEdge Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2% higher. SolarEdge Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.49, which means SolarEdge Technologies is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that SEDG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Solar was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SEDG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

