SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) closed the most recent trading day at $200.07, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the photovoltaic products maker had lost 37.84% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SolarEdge Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.48, up 2.07% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $826.77 million, up 57.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.66 per share and revenue of $3.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.67% and +56.83%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SolarEdge Technologies should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SolarEdge Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note SolarEdge Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 43.71, so we one might conclude that SolarEdge Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, SEDG's PEG ratio is currently 1.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SEDG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.