SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Stock Moves -1.54%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) standing at $12.49, reflecting a -1.54% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.73%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the photovoltaic products maker had lost 24.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 10.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SolarEdge Technologies in its upcoming release. On that day, SolarEdge Technologies is projected to report earnings of -$1.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.68%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $204.36 million, indicating a 0.02% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.08 per share and a revenue of $1.03 billion, representing changes of +86.6% and +11.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SolarEdge Technologies should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher. Currently, SolarEdge Technologies is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 168, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.