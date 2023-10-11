SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) closed at $124.54, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.19%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.71%.

The photovoltaic products maker's stock has dropped by 17.15% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SolarEdge Technologies in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.95, indicating a 114.29% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $913.91 million, up 9.23% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.47 per share and a revenue of $3.82 billion, signifying shifts of +59.16% and +22.8%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for SolarEdge Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.12% decrease. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, SolarEdge Technologies is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.2. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.48 of its industry.

We can also see that SEDG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Solar industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.62.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

